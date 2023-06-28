Home

WATCH: Man Risks Like To Save Stuck Turtle, Netizens Applaud His Kindness | Viral Video

Man saves turtle viral video: A video is doing rounds on social media wherein a man’s selfless act is being applauded by people. In the video, a man risks his life to save a turtle. He carefully steps on some boulders adjacent to sea to save stuck turtle. The man then goes ahead and pulls turtle out and releases it in the sea. The video has over 2.3 million views so far. The post has garnered over 208k likes and tons of reactions. People thanked the man for his selfless service. Watch video.