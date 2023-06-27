Home Video Gallery WATCH: Man Sells Golgappa In a Moving Local Train, Viral Video Leaves Netizens Amused WATCH: Man Sells Golgappa In a Moving Local Train, Viral Video Leaves Netizens Amused The viral video shows a man selling golgappa inside a moving train. The people inside the train were seen having the golgappas. Watch viral video.
Published: June 27, 2023 10:52 AM IST
Video Desk
Man sells golgappa on train: You must haver seen several bizarre videos on internet. One such video is again doing rounds on social media. The viral video shows a man selling golgappa inside a moving train. It shows people onboard the local train gorging onto the street delicacy. Someone from the crowd recorded this incident and shared it on Twitter. Watch the viral clip here.
