Actor Milind Soman has been working for over 30 years in the Hindi film and fashion industry. He's one of the top-rated models India ever had, and someone who became a sex symbol very early on in his career. Milind says he always takes up what others refuse to do. In web-series Paurushpur, he now plays the role of a eunuch. Milind says that he was originally offered the role of the king in the show but he turned it down to play a transgender role.

Here, Milind talks about the representation of the transgender community in Indian films and shows, objectification of women through 'item numbers' and would the country enjoy a 'male dance number' as much. At one point, Milind says 'I don't think there's a problem in objectifying.'