WATCH: Monkey Loves Eating Golgappas, Viral Video Amuses People

The monkey was seen approaching and sitting on top of the golgappa vendor’s booth. The man gave monkey a platter of golgappas to the monkey who accepted it and began eating

Published: June 22, 2023 10:53 AM IST

By Video Desk

Monkey viral video: Everyday we see several cute animal videos online that are too cute to handle. One such cute video of a monkey eating panipuri is going viral on social media. In the video, the monkey was seen approaching and sitting on top of the golgappa vendor’s booth. The man gave monkey a platter of golgappas to the monkey who accepted it and began eating. Watch video.

