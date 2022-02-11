Actor Maheck Chahal is ready to entertain the audience with her new supernatural show – Naagin 6. The popular series also features Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead. In an exclusive conversation with india.com, Maheck spoke about her character in Naagin 6, how she believes in the positive and the negative energies and how she and Tejasswi have gelled very well on the sets of the show.Also Read - Urvashi Dholakia Spills The Beans About Her Role in Naagin 6: She's Suave Who Has Class, Money

Maheck also speaks about her Valentine's Day plan. The show starts premiering on Saturday, February 12. Both Maheck and Tejasswi play the role of shape-shifting snakes in the show. Watch the full conversation with Maheck here: