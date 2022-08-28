WATCH Video: Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolished: The 40 storey Supertech twin towers have finally been demolished at 2:30 today. The towers are now history. They are no longer standing in it’s place It has been broken into pieces. The video shows the entire place been covered with smoke and dust. Around 3,700 kg of explosives have been infused into the two towers. Reportedly, it’s taken 20 crore Rupees to bring these towers down. Watch this video to see how the building fell into pieces.Also Read - Video: Noida's Supertech Twin Towers Fall Like A Pack Of Cards, Turn Into Dust In Seconds | Watch