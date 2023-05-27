ZEE Sites

  • IIFA Awards 2023: Nora Fatehi Looks Stunning In a Red Hot ,lunging Latex Outfit, Watch Video

IIFA Awards 2023: Nora Fatehi Looks Stunning In a Red Hot ,lunging Latex Outfit, Watch Video

Nora Fatehi made a stylish appearance at the IIFA Green Carpet on 25th May i.e. on Thursday. She wore a stunning red plunging latex bodycon outfit.

Published: May 27, 2023 12:45 PM IST

By Video Desk

Nora Fatehi IIFA look: Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi keeps impressing fans wioth her out of the box fashion statements. And once again, the hottie is making heads turn with her beautiful look.  Nora Fatehi made a stylish appearance at the IIFA Green Carpet on 25th May i.e. on Thursday. She wore a stunning red plunging latex bodycon outfit. The actress kept minimal makeup. Watch video.

