Nushrratt Bharucha speaks on her new music video with Yo Yo Honey Singh ‘Saiyaan Ji’ and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. She also opens up on being harassed in a movie theatre by 4 boys. Watch here. Also Read - Saiyaan Ji: Honey Singh, Nushrratt Bharucha Starrer Song Trends Big On YouTube, Fetches 17M Views