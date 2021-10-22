There is a small little baby who is viral on Internet. He travels and earns big amount of money every month. This Little baby Travels in US. Baby Briggs is the youngest travel influencer and earns USD 1000 Which is nearly ₹75,000. Baby Influencer has visited up to 16 US States including. Alaska, California, Florida, Utah, Ldaho, etc. Baby took 45 flights to cover these destinations. Briggs, the baby boy was born on October 14th Last Year. He was on his First trip when he was just three weeks Old. Briggs has 30,000 Followers on Instagram. His Mother Jess has been running a Blog called Part Time Tourist. She was also being paid to travel the world. When Briggs was born, she was afraid of her career. Then she started looking for Baby Travel on social media accounts but could not find any. Then she decided to open a social media account on travelling with a baby. The family also travelled through COVID-19 Lockdown. They focused on road trips and local vacations. Baby Briggs also has a Sponsor who provides them with free diapers and wipes. The family is planning their next trip to Europe and London in next six months.