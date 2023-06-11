ZEE Sites

WATCH: Pit Bull Sings Happy Birthday Song For Human Dad, Video Is Too Cute To Handle | Viral Video

In the video, we can see that a pit bull singing happy birthday for his human dad. The three-legged pit bull's perfect singing hits all the right notes.

Published: June 11, 2023 11:53 AM IST

By Video Desk

Pit Bull singing viral video: Everyday we see a lot heartwarming videos on social media which are too cute to handle. An another such cute video is going viral on social media. In the video, we can see that a pit bull singing happy birthday for his human dad. The three-legged pit bull’s perfect singing hits all the right notes. Watch the viral clip here. 

