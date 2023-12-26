Watch: PM Modi expresses joy as sikh community celebrates Veer Bal Diwas

Top Trending Videos

Updated: December 26, 2023 5:01 PM IST

By Video Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a programme marking ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on December 26. Last year, on the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh PM Modi announced that December 26 would be marked as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’.

