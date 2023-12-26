By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Watch: PM Modi expresses joy as sikh community celebrates Veer Bal Diwas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a programme marking 'Veer Baal Diwas' at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a programme marking ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on December 26. Last year, on the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh PM Modi announced that December 26 would be marked as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’.