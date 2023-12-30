By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
WATCH: PM Modi In Ayodhya | Public Roadshow, Inauguration of Airport, Train Station | Ram Mandir
The convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on its way to the Ayodhya Dham railway station, where he will ...
The convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on its way to the Ayodhya Dham railway station, where he will inaugurate it and flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains and six Vande Bharat Express trains.