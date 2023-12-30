WATCH: PM Modi In Ayodhya | Public Roadshow, Inauguration of Airport, Train Station | Ram Mandir

Top Trending Videos

The convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on its way to the Ayodhya Dham railway station, where he will ...

Updated: December 30, 2023 1:22 PM IST

By Video Desk

The convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on its way to the Ayodhya Dham railway station, where he will inaugurate it and flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains and six Vande Bharat Express trains.

