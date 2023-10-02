Top Trending Videos

Watch: PM Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Updated: October 2, 2023 12:07 PM IST

By Video Desk

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2023 Updates: PM Narendra Modi on Monday paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gadhi at Rajghat on his ...

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2023 Updates: PM Narendra Modi on Monday paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gadhi at Rajghat on his birth anniversary.

Also Watch

Trending Now

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>