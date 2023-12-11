By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Watch: Preparations in full swing at Ram Mandir ahead of consecration ceremony
Religious fervour has gripped Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla scheduled for January next year. Efforts are being made to decorate Ayodhya as a city of ‘Treta Yuga’. Nine-meter high ‘Surya Stambhs’ are being installed at the Dharma Path in the holy city. The ‘Stambhs’, or the pillars, being installed to enhance the beauty of the Dharma Path are a symbol of the Sun.