In an interview with India.com, Pulkit Samrat got candid about his relationship with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda. He also talks about his upcoming film Taish where both the real-life couple will be seen together. Taish also stars Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane. The film is directed by Bejoy Nambia.

When asked Pulkit that when is he marrying Kriti, he said, "I have so many work projects with me, even she has and we don't want things should go slow amid the pandemic. We are happy with each other and we complete each other. That is important."