Musicians Akasa and Raftaar have released their new track titled Naiyyo. The music video is fun and a light-hearted is a take on romance. They are really enjoying the response from the fans and the video has already crossed 6 million views in two days on YouTube.

In an exclusive interview with india.com, apart from talking about their music video, Raftaar and Akasa also opened up nepotism in the industry and urged fans to support local artistes and actors who are outsiders and have no godfathers in the industry. They also spoke about the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case and called out the trolls who did not support him when he needed them the most. They also answered some fun questions related to lockdown. Watch the entertaining interview here: