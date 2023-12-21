Top Trending Videos

Watch: Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on VP Jagdeep Dhankar’s mimicry row

Updated: December 21, 2023 12:28 PM IST

By Video Desk

After political furore over Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar’s mimicry Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accepted that he shot the video.

