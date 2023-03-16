Home

Rahul Gandhi responds to apology demand by BJP over democracy comment in UK, says “I will speak in Parliament”- Watch Video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Parliament on March 16, hours after Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju demanded apology over his comments in United Kingdom. Responding to BJP’s scathing attack over his comments on India’s democracy in UK, Rahul Gandhi said, “If they allow me to speak in Parliament, then I will speak what I think.”