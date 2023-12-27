By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits Akhara, tries hands-on wrestling
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited the Virender Arya Akhara in Chhara village of Jhajjar district. He was seen interacting with locals and wrestlers, including Bajrang Poonia. Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Wadra had also met wrestlers Bajrang Poonia and Sakshi Malik over the issue of WFI President election.