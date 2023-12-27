Top Trending Videos

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits Akhara, tries hands-on wrestling

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited the Virender Arya Akhara in Chhara village of Jhajjar district. He was seen interacting with ...

Updated: December 27, 2023 12:50 PM IST

By Video Desk

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited the Virender Arya Akhara in Chhara village of Jhajjar district. He was seen interacting with locals and wrestlers, including Bajrang Poonia. Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Wadra had also met wrestlers Bajrang Poonia and Sakshi Malik over the issue of WFI President election.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.