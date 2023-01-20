Top Recommended Stories
Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Is Back, Starts Bowling Practice At NCA
In a major boost to Indian cricket team, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is fit and ready to make his comeback to Team India after a gap of more than five months.
In a major boost to Indian cricket team, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is fit and ready to make his comeback to Team India after a gap of more than five months. Jadeja has started bowling at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. A few days back, Jadeja was seen doing high-intensity drills at NCA and now he has started his bowling practice.
