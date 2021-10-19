Popular food delivery app Zomato is in news these days. Not because of its Zomato delivery on time but for its language barrier. This news was spread through Twitter. #Reject Zomato is trending on Twitter. A Zomato user in Tamil Nadu ordered through Zomato app. But he did not receive the items as ordered. He asked for the refund in the chat support section. But encountered some problem due to language gap. The customer wanted to chat in Tamil. But the customer care person wanted to answer in Hindi Language. Then there was an argument between the two.The customer asked the care support whether Hindi is India’s National Language? This conversation was shared on Twitter-by-Twitter handle name Vikas. It became viral instantly and many other joined the conversation. Zomato was quick to post an apology.