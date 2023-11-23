Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Watch: S Jaishankar’s strong stance on Israel-Hamas war | Israel-Palestine Conflct

Watch: S Jaishankar’s strong stance on Israel-Hamas war | Israel-Palestine Conflct

Soon after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a statement on November 22, confirming the release of roughly 50 ...

Updated: November 23, 2023 3:18 PM IST

By Video Desk

Soon after Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement on November 22, confirming the release of roughly 50 hostages abducted by the Hamas terror group in Gaza during the October 7 attack, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar welcomed the decision and went on to assert that situation in the West Asia has deteriorated drastically.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.