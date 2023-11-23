Home

Watch: S Jaishankar’s strong stance on Israel-Hamas war | Israel-Palestine Conflct

Soon after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a statement on November 22, confirming the release of roughly 50 ...

Soon after Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement on November 22, confirming the release of roughly 50 hostages abducted by the Hamas terror group in Gaza during the October 7 attack, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar welcomed the decision and went on to assert that situation in the West Asia has deteriorated drastically.