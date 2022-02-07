Watch: Shark Tank India Season One Comes To An End, Here’s How Startups Bag Funding On The Show; Must Watch:
First Season of 'Shark Tank India' has come to an end. It's one of the business reality shows in India. The show gained immense popularity among common man and various start-ups. 62,000 applications were sent to the 'Shark Tank India' and only 198 were selected. It had 67 successful winning pitches with ₹ 41.98 crore of funding. 'Shark Tank India' : First Season had 30 episodes. It had 7 Judges: Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh and Anupam Mittal.