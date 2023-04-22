Shehnaaz Gill Sets the Ramp on Fire as the Most Stunning Showstopper – Watch Video
Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill left the audience awestruck as she walked the ramp as a showstopper for Ken Ferns at Fashion Week. Her fans were spellbound by her stunning appearance in a floral gown with a dramatic train attached from the back and a thigh-high slit. Shehnaaz's wavy locks and subtle makeup complemented her captivating look.
Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill left the audience awestruck as she walked the ramp as a showstopper for Ken Ferns at Fashion Week. Her fans were spellbound by her stunning appearance in a floral gown with a dramatic train attached from the back and a thigh-high slit. Shehnaaz’s wavy locks and subtle makeup complemented her captivating look. Although known for her vivacious personality, Shehnaaz maintained a poker face while strutting down the ramp, leaving the audience completely mesmerized. Check out entertainment videos for more of her breathtaking walk.
Also Read:
- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Review: Nobody Deserves This, Not Even Salman Khan Fans!
- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites
- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Prediction Day 1: Salman Khan’s Film to Cross Rs 15 Crore Easily on Opening Day, Check Advance Booking Report
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.