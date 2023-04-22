Shehnaaz Gill Sets the Ramp on Fire as the Most Stunning Showstopper – Watch Video

Home

Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill left the audience awestruck as she walked the ramp as a showstopper for Ken Ferns at Fashion Week. Her fans were spellbound by her stunning appearance in a floral gown with a dramatic train attached from the back and a thigh-high slit. Shehnaaz’s wavy locks and subtle makeup complemented her captivating look. Although known for her vivacious personality, Shehnaaz maintained a poker face while strutting down the ramp, leaving the audience completely mesmerized. Check out entertainment videos for more of her breathtaking walk.