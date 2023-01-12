Home

WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra on Mission Majnu vs Shershaah, Chemistry With Kiara Advani And Understanding ‘Political Fabric of Country’ | Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with india.com, Sidharth Malhotra explores his 11 years long journey in Bollywood, his 'chemistry' with Kiara Advani, and how he has turned 'Majnu' for his next Netflix film 'Mission Majnu'. Watch the video here.

Sidharth Malhotra’s exclusive interview on Mission Majnu: Sidharth Malhotra says it’s just a coincidence that his second OTT release after the success of Shershaah happens to be yet another patriotic piece of cinema. In an exclusive interview with india.com, Sidharth opens up on his Netflix film Mission Majnu in which he plays the role of an undercover agent in Pakistan. The actor is joined by Rashmika Mandanna who plays the role of a visually-impaired Pakistani girl.

Apart from speaking about playing a national hero once again, and carving an impressive career in Bollywood, Sidharth also talks about his chemistry with Kiara Advani. He blushes and tries to hide his smile when asked about his ‘creative relationship’ with Kiara. The two actors are rumoured to be marrying each other this February in Rajasthan and Sidharth knows how that has created a huge buzz in the media.

He also takes a moment to explore his journey so far in the film industry. Sidharth says he tries and pick up a different film everytime he’s offered something and he’s content with where he is in life today. Watch this special conversation with the new ‘majnu‘ of Bollywood here.