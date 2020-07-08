Popular Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao has given us numerous beautiful and varied songs such as Manmarziyaan from Lootera, Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno, Le Chal Mujhe from Malang to name a few. In a recent interview with India.com, Shilpa spoke about the current lockdown and weighed in on the Sonu Nigam vs Bhushan Kumar debate and nepotism in the music industry. Also Read - War Song Ghungroo Out: Vaani Kapoor-Hrithik Roshan's Sizzling Chemistry Sets Dance Floor on Fire

Shilpa Rao can be heard saying "The conversation first started around mental health and now more than anything else, we are getting away from the main subject of discussion."

The singer also spoke on how badly she is missing travel during the coronavirus lockdown. She also gave her opinion on Sonu Nigam vs Bhushan Kumar. Watch the full interview here.