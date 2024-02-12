Home

Watch: Stunning visuals of first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

PM Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to UAE beginning Tuesday during which he will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. This will be the PM’s seventh visit to the UAE since 2015. The BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi will be inaugurated by the PM on February 14 and it will open for the public from March 1.

