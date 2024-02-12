Top Trending Videos

Watch: Stunning visuals of first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

PM Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to UAE beginning Tuesday during which he will inaugurate the first Hindu ...

Published: February 12, 2024 1:35 PM IST

By Video Desk

PM Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to UAE beginning Tuesday during which he will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. This will be the PM’s seventh visit to the UAE since 2015. The BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi will be inaugurated by the PM on February 14 and it will open for the public from March 1.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.