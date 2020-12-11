Actor Arshad Warsi says that he hates people who make others think that they are doing them a favour by talking to them. And that’s the reason people find him in a jovial mood, spreading laughter and making things look easier than around him. Arshad also says that he wants people to offer him good roles where he’s just not limited to doing comedy. He adds that life has given him a lot and he’s the happiest human being but the opportunities at work could have definitely been better. Watch the full interview here. Also Read - Arshad Warsi: I am Way More Successful Than Most People With a Fat Bank Balance | Exclusive Interview