The recent lockdown may prove daunting on our physiological and psychological well-being, due to lack of social mingling, outdoor and office routine. It becomes even more important to take care of our bodies and mind at such times. As part of our health video series, this time we bring to you 20-minute meditation audio that will help you feel easy and relaxed once you are done following the instructions.

As you start following what's being said as part of the meditation process, you will realise a sudden calmness of mind, rejuvenation of body and relieving of stress and anxiety. This 20-minute easy meditation process will also help in balancing your blood pressure and improve concentration. Give it a try!