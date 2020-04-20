It’s essential to keep your body fit and fabulous, especially in these difficult times when we are dealing with an emergency health crisis – Coronavirus. The need to look after the health and stay conscious about doing the right workout becomes even more important in times like these. To cater to the same need, we have brought an easy 20-minute video to assist you on how to strengthen your lungs and increase the functionality of your body by pushing yourself just a little more. Also Read - Mithila Palkar Says She's Realised There Are Plenty of Other Options Besides Bollywood

The video shows perfect steps and includes strict timings so that you can go with the flow and continue this 20-minutes exercise plan to keep yourself fit at home. You can pause, rewind and play the video again in case you are lost in between. After following this perfect workout routine, you are going to feel a lot better than you are… trust us and begin! Also Read - Shannon K Talks About Incorporating Her Indian Roots Into Her Single 'I Do'