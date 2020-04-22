In session 2 of our workout videos series, we bring to you something that focuses on your overall health. This 20-minute workout video will provide a wholesome relaxation to your entire body and energise you. The session starts with an easy warm-up and gradually proceeds to some easily followed exercise routine at home. Not just this routine helps you get rid of stress and anxiety but also prepares you to spend your day feeling active and prepared to fight work-pressures. So, get set go! Also Read - Centre Lectures Bengal on COVID-19 Preparedness, But Doesn't Provide Proper Testing Kits: Mamata