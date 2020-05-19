Beetroot Poriyal is quite popular in the Southern part of India and it’s also very healthy. In the North, this is converted into a small tikkis (round cutlets) and is cooked with spices and served with mint chutney. Here, in our latest healthy food recipe series, we bring to you the best Beetroot Poriyal recipe that will help your taste buds relish the healthiest and the tastiest beetroot food item ever. Watch the video: Also Read - Watch Fruit Smoothie Recipe: This is The Easiest And The Quickest Way to Make Your Favourite Banana Smoothie This Summer