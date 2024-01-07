Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • WATCH: Thrilling visuals of IAF C-130 J carrying out maiden night landing at Kargil Strip

WATCH: Thrilling visuals of IAF C-130 J carrying out maiden night landing at Kargil Strip

In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. The Indian ...

Updated: January 7, 2024 4:06 PM IST

By Video Desk

In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. The Indian Air Force shared the information on X.
“In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed a training mission of the Garuds,” IAF shared on X.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.