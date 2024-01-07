Home

WATCH: Thrilling visuals of IAF C-130 J carrying out maiden night landing at Kargil Strip

In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. The Indian Air Force shared the information on X.

“In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed a training mission of the Garuds,” IAF shared on X.

