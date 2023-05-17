WATCH: Tiger Scares Two Men Who Were Clicking Picture With It, Their Reaction Will Leave You In Splits | Viral Video
Viral video today: A tiger scared two men who were trying to get a picture with it. Checkout video to see their hilarious reaction.
Viral video today: Everyday we see several funny viral clips that leave us in splits. Now an another funny viral video is going viral on social media. A video of a tiger scaring two men is going viral on internet. Two men sit behind a chained tiger to click pictures. The tiger seems calm at first but then roars at both the men. Both men got scared and rush towards exit in a haste to be safe from angry tigers. One of them kneels & bows to thanks God for saving him. Other man is in shock and crying while scolding his mate. Watch this video to see their funny reaction.
