Watch: Top Indian personalities bat for Lakshdweep | India-Maldives issue

PM Modi’s visit to India’s beach heaven Lakshadweep has hogged the limelight. Now, famous Indian personalities have come forward and reacted sharply to Maldives MP’s remarks. Actor Akshay Kumar asked citizens why should Indians tolerate such unprovoked hate. With Bharat’s “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy, ‘Bharat Ratna’ Sachin Tendulkar urged people to explore Indian islands.

