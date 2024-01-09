By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Watch: Top Indian personalities bat for Lakshdweep | India-Maldives issue
PM Modi’s visit to India’s beach heaven Lakshadweep has hogged the limelight. Now, famous Indian personalities have come forward and reacted sharply to Maldives MP’s remarks. Actor Akshay Kumar asked citizens why should Indians tolerate such unprovoked hate. With Bharat’s “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy, ‘Bharat Ratna’ Sachin Tendulkar urged people to explore Indian islands.