Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Watch: Top Indian personalities bat for Lakshdweep | India-Maldives issue

Watch: Top Indian personalities bat for Lakshdweep | India-Maldives issue

PM Modi’s visit to India’s beach heaven Lakshadweep has hogged the limelight. Now, famous Indian personalities have come forward and ...

Updated: January 9, 2024 1:00 PM IST

By Video Desk

PM Modi’s visit to India’s beach heaven Lakshadweep has hogged the limelight. Now, famous Indian personalities have come forward and reacted sharply to Maldives MP’s remarks. Actor Akshay Kumar asked citizens why should Indians tolerate such unprovoked hate. With Bharat’s “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy, ‘Bharat Ratna’ Sachin Tendulkar urged people to explore Indian islands.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.