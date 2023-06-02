Home

Video Gallery

WATCH: Two Men Dance On Amitabh Bachchan’s Song Mujhe Naulakha Manga De At a Wedding | Funny Viral Video

WATCH: Two Men Dance On Amitabh Bachchan’s Song Mujhe Naulakha Manga De At a Wedding | Funny Viral Video

The viral video shows two men in the groom’s procession dancing to the song from the film Sharabi. Watch the funny clips here.

Funny viral video: A lot of funny dance videos from weddings go viral on social media. Now, an another such hilarious video is doing rounds on social media that will surely leave you in splits. The viral video shows two men in the groom’s procession dancing to the song from the film Sharabi. One of them plays the character of Amitabh Bachchan and the other plays Jaya Prada. Watch the funny clips here..

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.