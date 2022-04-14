A video of a Power Couple has gone viral on Internet. This couple makes world record by breaking Pine Boards with one hand. This video was shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram. It’s very rare that two people make world record at the same time. In this video two people can be seen breaking pine wood boards using one hand. Their record will make your jaw drop. Lisa and Chris Pitman broke maximum number of Boards in 1 minute. Lisa broke 230 boards while Chris broke 315. This video received more than 25k likes.