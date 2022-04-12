A Pakistani Song has gone Viral on social media. A youtuber from Pakistan has sung Ramzan Song on a popular tune of Kacha Badam. This song is about keeping fast during Ramzan. Title of the song is ‘Roza Rakhunga’. In this video Yasir can be seen holding a bird and a cat. In this song Yasir is singing how everyone should keep Roza for Ramzan. This song is sung by Yasir Soharwardi. The song was shared by Yasir Soharwardi on Youtube. This video has more than 110k views.