A Video of a Germany surfing along a huge wave has gone viral on social media. This is a video of a pro surfer Sebastian Steudtner from Nuremberg. In this vide a man rode a wave that was over 115 feet tall. This video was recorded in back 2018. This video was shot during the World Surf League held at Praia de Norte, Nazaré, Portugal. This is an inspiring video clip which shows Steudtner surfing smoothly along the waves. This video was shared on Youtube and Twitter. This clip has more than 3.8 million views.