Exams are challenging for many students and the stress to score good snatches away your peace of mind. It can hamper your social, emotional, and behavioral development. Yes, that's right! Therefore, with the CBSE exams approaching, it is the need of the hour to stay calm, composed and mentally sound.

• Eating a well-balanced diet and resting adequately is the key as this will help you get rid of anxiety.

• Studying continuously means no moment at all. So, make sure that you take out some time for exercising. You can walk, stretch, jog or watch your favourite show.

• Another practise that can be followed to remain stress free during exams is to set realistic goals and not do everything at once. Set a proper schedule and do not wait till the last minute.

• But the most important thing to keep in mind is to manage your time on Social Media and smartphones. Fix a time for checking your favourite social platforms such as Instagram, Facebook before exams.

• Also make sure you're studying in a place which has good lighting as this helps in reducing strain on the eyes and keeps one mentally healthy.

Not just students but parents are also the ones who are worried, stressed and tensed during the exam times and at times they land up stressing their kids. So, parents avoid pressurizing your child for marks instead speak with them and help them calm down if they feel stressed and most importantly believe in your child's ability.