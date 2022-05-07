Viral Video:
Do you know what happens when music meets nature? A video of dolphins enjoying music has gone viral on internet. In this video a lady musician can be seen playing Violin. Dolphins are having underwater concert. A group of dolphins are not only enjoying the music but also dancing to it. We bet you haven’t seen anything more lovely than this! Netizens are simply enjoying this.Also Read - Viral Video: TV Anchor Tells Telugu Actor To Get Out Her Studio, Twitter Supports Vishwak Sen Also Read - Viral Video: Alligator Tries To Bite Python Into Two Pieces, Watch What Happens Next Also Read - Viral Video: Lion Runs Into Forest As Man Comes After Him With A Stick. Watch