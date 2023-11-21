Home

Watch: Video shows anti-Israel Houthis hijacking India-bound ship | Israel-Hamas war

Yemen’s Houthis released video footage showing armed men dropping from a chopper and seizing cargo ships in the southern Red Sea. The footage was released by the movement’s TV channel, Al Masirah a day after the ship linked to Israel was hijacked by the Iran-backed group. Israel said the seized vessel was a British-owned and Japanese-operated cargo ship. Israel has described the incident as an ‘Iranian act sof terrorism’ with consequences for international maritime security.