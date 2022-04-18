This family video has gone viral on internet. Average height of their family member is 6 feet 8.03 inch (203.29 centimetres). This family Stays in Minnesota, US The Trapp family have won Guinness World Record title of the tallest family in the world. The combination height of these 5 family members is equal to half a tennis court. The Youngest family member is 22 years old with 7 feet 3 inches (221.71 centimetres). All Trapp children have been into basketball or Volleyball teams. The shortest person in the Trapp family is 6 feet 3 inches (191.2 centimetres).