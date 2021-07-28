Who Is Priya Malik? Gold Medalist at World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest: Wrestler Priya Malik has made the entire nation proud by clinching the elusive gold medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary in the women’s 73 kg weight category. Meanwhile, it has also been learned that by the virtue of this outstanding win, Priya Malik has also become the first athlete to win a gold medal for India in World Wrestling Championship. Watch video to know all about Priya Malik, her journey from India to gold medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships in Budapest.Also Read - Priya Malik Clinches Gold For India at World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Hungary