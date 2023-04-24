Home

Watch: Virat Kohli Gives Flying Kiss To Anushka Sharma During RCB vs RR Match

Virat Kohli celebrated on the field after a catch by sending a flying kiss to wife Anushka Sharma in the stands. The actor was seen smiling and blushing after her husband's sweet public gesture.

