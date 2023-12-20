Home

Video Gallery

Watch: VP Jagdeep Dhankar’s heated exchange with Jaya Bachchan

As the suspension of MPs continued on December 20, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan expressed her concerns and termed it a murder of democracy. She was seen shouting in front of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha. Jaya Bachchan was continuously trying to call VP Dhankhar and could be seen shouting “Sir, Sir…” in the Upper House.