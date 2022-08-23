In this video Doctor Sonal Kumta, Senior Consultant-Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Fortis Hospital has explained all about Egg Freezing. What is egg freezing, the procedure of egg freezing, who can get eggs freezed and the right age of egg freezing.

What is Egg Freezing? Also Read - Constantly Feeling Hungry? 7 Snacks To Keep You Full All Day

If one is not ready for pregnancy and age is catching up, when can consider egg freezing. These eggs can be utilised whenever one desires to have a baby. Also Read - Heart Attack: 8 Early Signs To Catch

Procedure of Egg Freezing?

Fertility tests are conducted for egg freezing. Medications are given in the later stage for stimulating the ovaries to make healthy eggs. In the next step egg removal is done through IVF procedure. Lastly, the eggs can be freezed for as long as one wants.

Who can get eggs freezed?

In case of certain medical treatments or issues egg freezing is a good option.

The best age for egg freezing?

The 20’s and 30s is the best time to conceive, hence this is the best time to freeze the eggs.