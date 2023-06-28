Home

WATCH: Woman Dances Inside Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Video Angers Dargah’s Khadims | Viral Video

The lady in pink kurta & dupatta dances with her earphones on. Khadims, who are custodians of the Sufi shrine, slammed the woman for not maintaining the decorum of the religious place.

Woman Dances Inside Ajmer Sharif Dargah: A video of a woman dancing in the premises of Ajmer Sharif Dargah is going viral on social media. The lady in pink kurta & dupatta dances with her earphones on. Khadims, who are custodians of the Sufi shrine, slammed the woman for not maintaining the decorum of the religious place. The short clip was reportedly recorded by one of the visitors. Watch the viral clip. Watch video.