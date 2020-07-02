Ex Roadies contestant Xerxes Irani talked about what he has been doing during the COVID-19 lockdown, and then showed some exercise steps that he has been following to stay fit and how to do it correctly. He also revealed that he has spending much of the time on Netflix watching serials with his mum. He was asked who he would like to spend the lockdown with and he named Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Naseeruddin Shah, because he would be able to learn from them. Listen to the interesting conversation. Also Read - Watch | Daughter Hilarious Crashes Her Mother’s BBC Interview, Amused Twitter Says 'This is Gold'