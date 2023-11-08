Home

Watch: Yemen releases chilling video of its drone attack on Israel

Yemen’s Houthis released a video of a fresh attack launched against the Israel Defense Forces. A barrage of drones was fired overnight on November 06 at the Israeli forces by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The group said it launched a new batch of drones against “sensitive” targets inside Israel. A spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces took responsibility for the attacks.