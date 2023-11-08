Top Trending Videos

Watch: Yemen releases chilling video of its drone attack on Israel

Yemen’s Houthis released a video of a fresh attack launched against the Israel Defense Forces. A barrage of drones was ...

Updated: November 8, 2023 6:29 PM IST

By Video Desk

Yemen’s Houthis released a video of a fresh attack launched against the Israel Defense Forces. A barrage of drones was fired overnight on November 06 at the Israeli forces by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The group said it launched a new batch of drones against “sensitive” targets inside Israel. A spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces took responsibility for the attacks.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.